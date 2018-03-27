Watch: Nia Jax Uses Samoan Drop From Hell to Win RAW Match

In just a few short weeks, the WWE Universe has adopted Nia Jax as a fan favorite. And a lot of that has to do with her profound ability to physically destroy her foes.

Feats of strength will always get a reaction from a WWE crowd, but Nia Jax is doing things that we haven’t seen since the days of Beth Phoenix or Chyna. Actually, she may be doing it better.

Jax has used the Gorilla Press on multiple occasions in 2018, and on RAW she used it as a set up for a Samoan Drop finisher. Needless to say, the Cleveland crowd reaction like they had just seen a David Blaine street trick.

GORILLA PRESS INTO A SAMOA DROP BY NIA JAX. MY GOD. — Rick (@rickv426) March 27, 2018

Methinks Bliss is going to get squashed. Literally, that Jax samoan drop is brutal. #WWE #RAW — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) March 27, 2018

That was an amazing transition into the Samoan Drop. — Blake (@revivalclash) March 27, 2018

