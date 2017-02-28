Nia Jax And Charlotte Defeat Sasha Banks And Bayley On RAW

We may have just seen the most dominant women’s team in the history of the WWE. Nia Jax and former Women’s Champion Charlotte joined forces to take on current champ, Bayley and her partner, Sasha Banks.

After a hard fought back and forth battle, it was Nia Jax who dominated both opponents to make her claim for the most dangerous woman on RAW.

Not only did the match give us a preview of this weekend’s championship rematch between Bayley and Charlotte, but it was also a preview of the heavily rumored fatal four way that will take place at Wrestlemania 33.

Nia picked up the clean pinfall on Bayley after hitting her devastating guillotine leg drop.

Charlotte will be looking not only to regain her Women’s Championship, but also to keep her undefeated pay per view streak going when she faces Bayley this Sunday at WWE Fastlane on the WWE Network.

