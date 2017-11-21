WWE Aiming to Add New Weekly Show on Facebook Live

If you thought WWE‘s weekly line-up of RAW, SmackDown Live, 205 Live, and NXT wasn’t enough for your wrestling palate, we have good news.

According to ProWrestlingSheet, WWE and Facebook are in talks to bring a new weekly wrestling program to life in January. Per the report, the show would air live right after the conclusion of SmackDown. This means the 205 Live could move to precede SmackDown and will likely no longer be live.

As far as plans go, it doesn’t sound like anything is concrete in terms of actual content. However, ProWrestlingSheet claims that show will likely use Superstars from both Raw and SmackDown and fall under the umbrella of brand superiority. One of Sheet’s sources asserts that the Facebook Live show will include combinations of male and female Superstars but the details are still thin regarding that notion.

This marks another bold attempt by WWE to bring their product to new audiences. Despite professional wrestling conservative stigmas, WWE has been all too progressive in their quest for world domination. The introduction of the WWE Network revolutionized the pay-per-view institution and WWE moving into realm Facebook Live would embody quite the pioneering spirit.

However, if this Facebook show does indeed manifest it looks like it would spell the end for 205 Live. while WWE will likely stay committed to the Cruiserweight show, bumping it out of its time slot will make an already fleeting fan base all but ready to abandon the show altogether.

We’ll keep you posted as this story develops.