New WWE RAW Star Suffers Broken Jaw, Out Until July

Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that new RAW Superstar, Dash Wilder, suffered an injury this weekend and is expected to be out of action for a few months.

“Sources with direct knowledge tell us Dash broke his jaw over the weekend and initial estimates put him on the shelf until early July.”

Ironically, the injury occurred when The Revival and Shinsuke Nakamura from NXT who were recently called up to the main roster did their farewell shows for the yellow brand. It is unclear at this time whether the injury occurred during a match or outside the ring, but each departing star came out to say something to the live crowd on the final night, except Wilder.

Due to the injury, Scott Dawson teamed with Bobby Roode during the final event.

The Revival have only made two appearances on Raw since their debut, but the no flips, just fists throwback team made a big impact with two victories over The New Day that positioned them as a premiere tag team on the red brand.

During their time in NXT, The Revival became two time NXT Tag Team Champions and drew comparisons to the legendary team of Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard. The injury is a set back to not only Wilder, but his partner, Scott Dawson, as it seems unlikely he would be used as a singles star until Wilder returns.

We certainly wish Dash Wilder a speedy recovery.

