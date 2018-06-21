New Day Reportedly to Work as Trio of Solo Stars

There isn’t much left for the New Day to achieve as a tag team unit. That fact has many fans clamoring for the popular group to split, but rather than turning on one another, WWE may be planning for the New Day to divide and conquer.

According to the Cagesideseats, current plans have New Day sticking together. However, instead of operating as a rotating tag team, it appears that Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods will begin pursuits as solo wrestlers. Big E was specifically mentioned in the report as a New Day member set for singles action.

Given Kingston’s participation in Money in the Bank and Big E’s part in SmackDown’s Gauntlet Match, it certainly looks like WWWE is moving in this direction.

In the wake of WrestleMania, rumors of New Day members getting pushes as solo acts have been pervasive on the internet. However, it’s worth underlining that none of these reports have eve indicated the New Day actually splitting. Their breakup may one day come, but it likely won’t be any time soon.

I don’t pester you to divorce your wife! Leave us be! https://t.co/sYajJl0zdm — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) June 20, 2018

This story is developing…

