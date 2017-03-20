Did WWE Superstar’s Father Accidentally Spoil Huge WrestleMania Plans?

Leave it to someone’s parents to accidentally ruin their social life on social media. It appears that may be exactly what happened this past weekend to injured, former Smackdown Women’s Champion, Naomi.

On Twitter, a Naomi fan asked the WWE‘s star father Derek Mack, who is a musician in “South Florida’s Premier Show Band, for Wedding Receptions, Corporate Events, Concerts,Private Parties, Bar/Bat Mitzvahs”, if he had any news on when she’ll be back.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Mack replied, “She will be back by WrestleMania.”

Whoops. He later deleted his reply. He also noted that her injury is legitimate as she suffered a sprained ACL in her knee.

@Ash24539474 yes she was really injured! Sprained ACL — Derek Mack Band (@derekmackband) March 18, 2017

Naomi last provided an injury update to fans on March 7, where she said that she could still appear at WrestleMania 33.

Due to an unfortunate knee injury, Naomi was forced to relinquish the SmackDown Women’s Championship last month to SmackDown LIVE General Manager Daniel Bryan when it was established that she would be unable to defend her title in the infamous 30-day time period.

After Alexa Bliss won the vacated title, Daniel Bryan announced that “every available woman on the SmackDown LIVE roster” will have an opportunity to compete for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 33.

While many have speculated this vague distinction would allow for a certain NXT star to make the jump to the main roster, Naomi making a surprise return in her hometown of Orlando, Florida to reclaim the title she never lost would make for a great WrestleMania moment.

Probably would have been even better if her father (or I) hadn’t told you about it. Sorry about that.

MORE WWE:

Dean Ambrose Teases Character Change

Update On WWE’s Handling Of Paige And Xavier Woods Video

WWE Superstar Gets Married Over The Weekend

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes Podcast: