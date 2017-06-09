Naomi Disappointed With Money In The Bank Match

In one week, SmackDown will put on the WWE’s first ever Women’s Money In The Bank match. While everyone is thrilled the women will get a chance to shine, Women’s Champion, Naomi, revealed in a recent interview with CBSlocal.com that she is disappointed to have to watch from the sidelines.

“I’m so proud of our division. I am so happy that we have this moment and opportunity to make history. I wish so bad that I could have been in this match, because it’s a match that I always knew that, if we ever had a ladder match, I knew that I would be in that match. I was going to show out and kill it and do all of these crazy things that I would risk and do. But on the sweet side, I’m not in it because they’re coming after my title. It’s bittersweet that I’m not in the match but I’m happy for our women because we’ll show up and stand up like we always do.It’s just really cool to be part of history. This match will always be remembered. We have an amazing group of women to showcase in this match. I’m just excited for it and [to] see who will be my opponent.”

The SmackDown Women’s Champion will be defending her title against Lana, who just recently made her SD Live debut. During the interview, Naomi also revealed that she came up with the ‘Feel The Glow’ persona on her own, but it took several years for the WWE to come around.

“It maybe took me about two years. Back in 2014, I had the idea and wanted to do it, but it wasn’t the right time. I ended up turning heel, which I never thought I would do. I was pretty pissed off about things, so I thought it’s time for this good girl to go bad.

I had my time with that and felt like there was more to Naomi than that. I wanted to make a change and push for the idea again. I went at it and stayed persistent about it, because a lot of people didn’t think it would work it, didn’t like it, didn’t understand it, didn’t know what it meant. That was the hardest part, just convincing the higher-ups to just let me try it.

Once I finally got that decision, it took me even more time to figure out the lighting and costumes. I tried tons of costumes before I finally debuted in the one I did. A lot of them didn’t work or wouldn’t react or glow. Originally, I didn’t want to use black lights, because I wanted to literally glow in the dark. I didn’t want to have light on me. But it just didn’t work, and that’s when we got the idea of using the black light. Then the message and character and stuff had to come into play. It was pretty stressful. It was tricky, the convincing part. Not only that, but finally getting that far and starting to doubt myself. It was like if this doesn’t work I don’t know what there is for me after that. I put so much time and effort into this working, I never thought: what happens if I go out there and I just bomb?”

While it may have taken Naomi eight years to reach the top of her profession, she says she wouldn’t change a thing.

“The best way I can describe it is fulfilling. Since 2009 this is a vision I’ve always had of myself, at some point in my career, having the title. I didn’t think it would take me just about eight years to get it, but I think going through that journey and struggle makes it so much better and meaningful to myself and the fans, because it was such a long haul. I appreciate it all. I wouldn’t have been as prepared as I am now had I not gone through all of those struggle through my career, through injuries, through different phases and characters and storylines. I’m on cloud nine right now, living my dream. I’m just happy to be champion, and I’m ready to show what I can do as a champion.”

