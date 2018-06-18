WWE Money in the Bank Results, Recap, and Spoilers

It’s finally time to rise from our post-WrestleMania slumber! The ride from the New Orleans mega show to now has been expectedly plain, but Money in the Bank is here to shatter monotony.

With each installment, Money in the Bank solidifies itself as one of WWE‘s premier shows. This year is particularly juicy as the briefcase bonanza has no clear favorite. Instead, both the men and women’s matches are packed with proven Superstars, most of them former a WWE Champion.

But this event may be remembered as this night Ronda Rousey began her conquest of WWE. Win or lose, her RAW Women’s Championship match with Nia Jax will have a significant impact on WWE’s future.

Seth Rollins will look to continue his tsunami-like 2018, as Roman Reigns looks to reverse his WrestleMania funk. Toss in a likely cameo from James Ellsworth, and MITB could be a safe bet as WWE best show of 2018.

We’ll have the results to every match as soon as the show closes.

Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass

There was a small chance Big Cass would beat Daniel Bryan and extend this luke-warm feud into July. But WWE has different plans.

Bryan made Big Cass tap after a fun 20-minute match to open MITB. As expected, the Chicago crowd was rabid for Bryan and helped his big win feel amplified.

From here, it looks like Byan will be free to move up SmackDown’s card. The popular theory has him meeting the Miz at SummerSlam, but that feud could just as easily happen at WrestleMania 35.

Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn deserves a round of applause. After carrying his story with Bobby Lashley, he was asked to go out and get publicly maimed at Money in the Bank. Life’s just not fair for a heel.

Lashley took care of Zayn with ease. This was always going to be this results, as WWE is clearly invested in maximizing Lashyely’s returned to the company. however, While the strength of Lashley always impresses, it was Sami Zayn who made the most of the opportunity.

A talkative heel will always stay relevant in WWE, and given Sami’s in-ring ability, he ought to get a boost up WWE’s card.

Intercontinental Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Elias

If we’re lucky, this was the first of many Seth Rollins vs. Elias matches.

With a bad neck and knee, Rolling was able to eek out a victory over The Drifter. With neither using a finisher, and the outcome being so close, we can bank on a rematch at Extreme Rules.

Reminiscent to Triple H and The Rock in 1997, Rollins and Elias working foreshadows bigger things. Given Rollins’ immaculate start to 2018, fans are holding their breath that he is next in line for the Universal Championship. that still may happen, but WWE still has a little money to make with him and Elias.

This was arguably Elias’ best showing as a WWE Superstar. His character has always worked, but there was something about him hitting a majestic elbow drop that will stick in fans’ minds for a while.

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Alexa Bliss can ad Ms. Money in the Banks to her already stuffed WWE resume.

After her WrestleMania loss, it appears BLiss may take back seat on Mondays. However, as MS. Money in the Bank, she will become a permanent fixture in RAW’s fray.

The match itself was incredible. Each female supplied and received a heinous amount of damage to the Chicago crowd’s delight. Every single competitor had at least one remarkable moment, and while it was Bliss took the ultimate prize, each Superstar left the match elevated.

Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal

Roman Reigns post-WrestleMania rehab is in full effect. Not only is he working with the purest heel in WWE, but at MITB he beat him with ease.

While Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal is something most fans aren’t excited about, it marks an important change in WWE’ strategy. For too long, Reigns has been put against babyface or tweeners. But with Mahal, WWE is making some its fans choose Reigns. While none of them live in Chicago, WWE will likely get the reaction they want in most American cities.

It looks like Reigns and Mahal will take their beef into Extreme Rules, too. After that, we could very well see Reigns meet Lesnar at SummerSlam.

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Carmella (c) vs. Asuka

Rumors of James Ellsworth sneaking into the show he desecrated just a year ago were abundant this week. As it turns out, those rumblings were true.

Ellsworth appeared on the ring apron midmatch. His presence mystified Asuka and left her vulnerable for a superkick to Carmella. Carmella and her troll skipped away with the SmackDown Championship while Asuka was left to as what just happened.

This was a big win for Carmella, Ellsworth aside. There’s no word on if he’ll stick around, but Carmella is on quite the hot streak. Asuka, though, is heading in a disturbingly opposite direction.

WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Money in the Bank seemed like Shinsuke Nakamura’s best opportunity to finally become WWE Champion. However, AJ Styles showed a layer of viciousness and earned an emphatic victory to keep his title.

Given their history, this match had to be brutal. And it was. Each Superstar launched their heaviest artillery but it was a ruthless kick to the groin followed by an A Phenomenal Elbow onto a table that sealed up Style’s win.

RAW Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

No one was really sure how Jax vs. Rousey would finish. It seemed early for WWE to put the title on Rousey, but her losing was out of the question. So WWE had to get creative.

Insert Ms. Money in the Bank, Alexa Bliss.

Jax and Rousey had a phenomenal match. Jax spent the first 10 minutes demolishing Rousey with powerbombs, overhead presses, and Samoan Drops. But Rousey got an opening and took full advantage. Righ as she was about to lock in the armbar and make history, Alexa Bliss slid into the ring and conked both the UFC Hall of Famer and Jax with the briefcase.

Bliss made sure Rousey stayed out of the picture with a barrage of vicious offense then returned to the ring for Jax. After walloping her more with the briefcase and a Twisted Bliss, Jax was pinned and Bliss was a 5-time WWE Champion.

Men’s Money in the Bank

Every MITB contestant had the same strategy: neutralize Braun Storwman. However, no one could do it.

In yet another installment of Braun Breaks the World, WWE made sure the Monster Among Men was remembered. But instead, f just tossing Kevin Owens to his death and snapping a ladder in two, Strowman now has meaningful WWE hardware.

We can now begin his official countdown to becoming Universal Champion.

Biggest Winner: Alexa Bliss

There was no shortage of great performances at MITB, but only one Superstar won a ladder match and become RAW Women’s Champion an hour later.

Alexa Bliss is elite. Not only has she returned to her Monday night throne, but she now looks to be destined for a SummerSlam match with Ronda Rousey.

Her celebratory promo on RAW will be must watch.

Biggest Loser: Royal Rumble Winners

Between Shinsuke Nakamura and Asuka, there is a total of six losses in WWE Championship matches. While Nakamura is responsible for four of those, their cold streak is equally confusing.

WWE was once building Asuka to be eternally invincible. But her unprecedented winning streak is now long gone as she’s now lost two consecutive pay-per-view matches.

It’s hard to believe that Nakamura couldn’t find a way to beat Styles just once, but clearly, WWE is more comfortable keeping their title on the Phenomenal one.

As talented as Nakamura and Asuka are, the next few months could be laced with irrelevance.

The Only Thing You Need to Know

WWE is awake.

While the Universal Championship may still be frozen between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, the rest of WWE could not be more vibrant.

The weeks following WrestleMania are understandably slow. However, Money in the Bank felt like an adrenaline spike. WWE has an unprecedented amount of talent under their umbrella, and many of them are all hitting their stride simultaneously.

Rousey was yet again phenomenal. As was Jax and of course, Bliss. Seth Rollins has never been this good. Bruan STrowman is moments away from being king of the jungle. Daniel Bryan looked great, as did Elias. There is a lot to be excited about this summer and August’s SummerSlam s going to feel a lot like WrestleMania.