WWE Rumor: Third MITB Match to Be Added for Tag Teams?

Monday morning, a story surfaced claiming that WWE may be hosting three different Money in the Bank Ladder matches at June’s pay-per-view. Early guesses had RAW, SmackDown and the Women’s Division each getting their own briefcase. But that may not be the plan.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer says that the third installment of the MITB briefcase won’t show specific, rather on for WWE’s Tag Team Division:

“You know they’re going to do a men’s, they’re going to do a women’s, they may do a tag. If there is a third one that’s what it’s going to be,” said Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

It’s worth noting that a third ladder match has not been confirmed by WWE, and possibly never will be. Regardless, with Backlash having just closed its doors, this makes for two coherent rumors about WWE’s next pay-per-view. While baking on wrestling rumors is never wise, these are at least early indication that WWE is looking.

In the same way WWE’s women’s division had become undeniable in 2017, their tag team ranks have made a similar climb. Thanks to remarkable efforts by The New Day, The Usos, The Bar, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins, and even bit players like Breeango, tag team wrestling enjoyed a new high last year.

Things have gotten off slowly in 2018, but much of that is due to WWE’s preoccupation with singles-centric events like the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. However, a tag team MITB match could be the equivalent of a lightning bolt for the division’s direction.

The Superstar Shake-Up saw SmackDown load on up tag team talent. They kept their pillars of The New Day and Usos and added The Bar and The Club. While having lost some of it’s most proven duos, RAW did add Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre while also benefiting from the kooky pair that is Bray Wyatt and Woken Matt Hardy.

This story is developing…

