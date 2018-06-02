The Miz, Zack Ryder, and John Morrison Reunite for Wrestling Wedding

Former WWE Superstar John Hennigan—a.k.a John Morrison, Johnny Nitro, Johnny Impact and Johnny Mundo—is getting married this weekend. To send him off properly, The Miz and Zack Ryder joined Hennigan for some pre-nuptial hangouts.

Hennigan, 39, is set to marry Impact Wrestling’s Taya Valkyrie. In preparations for the big moment, the trio of Intercontinental Champions, along with Impact’s Brian Cage, documented the celebration.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“One more day as a single man for @johnhennigan. Is it me or is @briancagea more jacked/tan version @heelziggler?@zryder85 is giving @ryancabrera a run for his money for best hair in the biz,” wrote The Miz.

Miz, Ryder, and Hennigan were all in WWE together in 2010, but it’s the A-Lister and Hennigan who share a richer history.

The Tough Enough alumni came into WWE around the same time and would begin to work together off camera. That partnership eventually evolved to an on-screen pairing that would win a pair of WWE Tag Team Championships.

Hennigan would leave the company in 2011 and has become one of wrestling’s top mercenaries in recent years. Hennigan could be seen in Lucha Underground, AAA, Impact Wrestling and now is rumored for a stint in Japan.

However, it’s his next gig that is making national headlines.

In May it was announced Hennigan landed a spot on for Survivor: David vs. Goliath. From the looks of it, Hennigan will essentially be playing a heel for the CBS’ 37th season of the hit show—or that’s at least what his promo sounded like.

“I’m fast as a Corvette and big as a Hummer,” Hennigan said. “Millions of wrestling fans know me as Johnny Mundo, the Mayor of Slam Town. I’ve been champion of every organization that I’ve worked for. I’m something extraordinary.”

Jeff Probst, Survivor’s host, and showrunner spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the strategy behind the concept and themes of the upcoming season. More importantly, he’d also reveal the reason why Hennigan was perfect for the role:

“This guy that’s known as Johnny Mundo [a.k.a. John Morrison], the mayor of Slamtown. He’s a professional wrestler, he’s gigantic, he’s charming, and he’s smart. He started with advantage, he had a great family, and he’s used all of these skills to slay everybody his entire life,” said Probst.

This year’s season is set up to be an unofficial study of social science. While the playing field may seem uneven at first, Probst believes that this season’s contest will eventually strike a profound balance.

“So we looked at those two and went, we might be at a point where we could actually commit to this because the big risk is feeling enough confidence in the format and the idea to pit these seemingly lopsided groups against each other. Because if you’re wrong, it’s a blowout, but if you’re right, it could be a fascinating study. The theme that we kept coming back to is: When you are on the island and you don’t know what to expect, it doesn’t matter whether you were born with your advantage or had to work for it, because everybody knows that every David has a secret weapon and every Goliath certainly has their Achilles heel, and that’s what Survivor will bring out,” he said.