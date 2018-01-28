The Miz Posts First Family Photo With Pregnant Wife Maryse

The Miz has revealed the first family photo of him and his pregnant wife, Maryse.

The WWE Intercontinental Champion shared the studio shot of him and the mom-to-be on Instagram, with a caption perfectly in line with his persona.

“First Family Photo. ‘The It Couple’ is gonna be ‘The It Parents,’” Miz wrote.

The photo, which has received 79,000 likes, features Miz (real name Michael Mizanin) in a stylish grey suit and Maryse in a flowing gown that showcases her baby bump.

Marsye, whose full name is Maryse Ouellet, also shared another photo from the pregnancy shoot.

In the solo photo, she stands in the same gown as she cradles her belly. She is expecting a baby girl.

“I can’t wait to meet her!” Marsye captioned the shot, adding baby and heart emojis.

The WWE power couple, who appear on the reality series Total Divas, have been married since 2014. They revealed their pregnancy on an episode of RAW back in September.