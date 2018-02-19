The Miz Trashes Finn Balor’s WWE Career on Twitter

No one in WWE is better at being hated than The Miz. However, his latest batch of venom may be too potent.

Seeing that he and Finn Balor are destined to meet at Elimination Chamber, The Miz decided to through a little gas on the fire. But his attempt to insult Balor left the former Universal Champion with searing flesh.

“What’s the word for when you’ve done nothing for nearly two years so you keep reminding people you did something good once? Oh yeah, Finn Balor. #AlwaysInTheBackground,” the Miz wrote.

What’s the word for when you’ve done nothing for nearly two years so you keep reminding people you did something good once? Oh yeah, Finn Balor. #AlwaysInTheBackground pic.twitter.com/8xoag8frHM — The Miz (@mikethemiz) February 18, 2018

While the Miz is only doing his part as WWE’s top heel, this tweet may have a little too much truth to it.

Ever since winning the Universal Champion at 2016’s SummerSlam, Finn Balor’s time in WWE has been inconsequential. Outside of an impromptu match with AJ Styles at October’s TLC, one could make the argument that Balor has accomplished nothing since returning from injury in the spring of 2016.

To Balor’s defense, of the two years Miz put under question, the 36-year old Irishman spent one of them on WWE’s sidelines after a shoulder surgery. However, upon his return, fans assumed that Balor would resume his spot atop WWE. But that hasn’t happened. In fact, Balor has been little more than a mid-carder since his return.

It’s worth noting that The Miz is only playing his role in the WWE’s ecosystem. His repulsive character traits make him incredibly valuable as he forces the WWE audience to root against him and for good guys. But the missile he just fired at Balor is packed with uncomfortable truths.

Now that that bad guy has done his dirty deeds, Finn Balor now has the opportunity to return fire. Even more, considering how personal this barb was, we may look back on this tweet as the jump off point for a big WrestleMania feud between Balor and Miz.

We’ll certainly know more after Elimination Chamber.

