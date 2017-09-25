Does Alexa Bliss Already Have a New Challenger for Her RAW Women’s Championship?

Alexa Bliss escaped No Mercy with her RAW Women’s Championship but she may already have another opponent ready to chase her.
Bliss was a guest on RAW Talk directly following the No Mercy pay-per-view. During her interview, she was explicitly asked about Mickie James. Bliss being Bliss, she dismissed the “old lady” and claimed she could beat her in under 2 minutes. Naturally, this got back to James.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Lol @AlexaBliss_WWE tall talk 4 some 1 who can’t see over the top rope much less reach the Bar I hold. Ps… you’re “OLD” jokes are old! 😒— Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) September 25, 2017
Let me remind you @AlexaBliss_WWE of who I Am! It’s obvi you’ve studied @trishstratuscom But study my matches. Might learn somethin’ lil one— Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) September 25, 2017
James and Bliss have been working together at WWE live events which is typically an indicator that they’ll have a televised program. A feud between them fits snugly in the current time frame. Asuka is set to debut at TLC in October, while she may not have a championship match, she’s going to be inserted near the top of the Women’s Division. As WWE heats up Asuka, they’ll need to keep Alexa Bliss and her Championship warm.
It seems like Mick James fits the bill. She made a post on her Instagram that appeared to be some sort of rally call. While this by no means guarantees a shot at Bliss it may indicate that WWE is about to give her something significant to do.
Having a me day at the Mecca while In deep thought. Tonight #wwenomercy brings you a #rawwomenschampionship without the History Maker herself. I’ve sat back… patiently… humbly… on the sidelines long enough watching while Girls with half my accolades… etc… get the opportunities I came back with my sights on. It seems In all this sideline sitting I forgot who I am! It seems You have too! But I remember… and soon so shall all of you! I will sit no longer. I want to wish all you ladies luck! But know this…. whomever holds that championship at the end of the night… I’m coming for you! Not some bell bottom wearing, smiling, happy to be here, yes sir girl, but a grown a$$ woman with battle scars you’ve yet to understand! Hardcore Country reigns again… Un-humbly yours~ MJ #igotanewadditude #ImBack #ImComing #HardcoreCountry #wwewomenschampionship
——-
Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!