Stephanie McMahon Gives Mick Foley An Ultimatum

Stephanie McMahon appeared to be attempting to right her strained relationship with Mick Foley tonight on RAW when she joked around with the RAW GM to start off the show.

The RAW commissioner apologized to Foley for how she’s treated him for the past few weeks, and said she only wanted to get the best out of his performance. Stephanie then turned her niceties into nails when she gave Mick the ultimatum of having to fire someone on the RAW roster before the night is over.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Per @StephMcMahon, @RealMickFoley must FIRE a #RAW Superstar before the end of the night! Who will it be?!? pic.twitter.com/cK61n3ZoCN — WWE (@WWE) March 14, 2017

Who will Foley give the pink slip to? Foley speculated on his Facebook page over the weekend that he may be on the way out himself. Could this angle lead to WWE Hall of Famer’s departure from WWE TV?

We’ll keep you posted right here on Comicbook.com

MORE WWE:

Top Star Expected To Miss WrestleMania

Watch Finn Balor Return At WWE Live Event

WWE Star’s Push Coming To An End