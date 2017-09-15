Mick Foley’s Latest Scar Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine

Someone once said chicks dig scars. But for a chick to dig Mick Foley‘s scar from knee replacement surgery, she’d a have to be one twisted lady.

The WWE Hall of Famer had his second major orthopedic operation of 2017 this week and while his spirits are high, his scar is gnarly. He posted the following photo and message on his Facebook page.

Yikes! That incision is at leas a foot long! While there’s probably some part of Foley that enjoys shocking the weak of stomach, most of him probably really hates knee replacement surgery.

He posted a more detailed story of why the surgery was something he needs to do to improve his quality of life:

“Hey, if you ever have a chance to talk to #WWEHOF Madusa, and she tells you something, believe it! Madusa warned me that this knee replacement was going to be painful, and the rehab to follow even worse.

So far, she is right on the money! But I really needed the surgery. The hip replacement in April has helped tremendously, it was removed so much of the pain I was in the last eight or nine years. But without this knee operation, I was going to continue with that noticeable limp, in case you forgot what The Godfather once told us you limpin’…it ain’t easy! As it turns out, my right knee has not been able to straighten for probably 10 years or more. As a result, I’ve been placing far too much weight on my left foot, every day for 10 years – and over the course of that time, it has greatly affected our walk… i’m kind of leaving to a domino reactions were other body parts or stressed when compensating for the knee injury. So, although this surgery is a tough one, It was also a very necessary one. Thanks to all of you responded yesterday with so many kind words. They were really helpful. Have a nice day!”

It sounds like the former WWE Champion is in good spirits. As demanding as these orthopedic surgeries are, Foley seems like he was in dire need of them. As RAW GM, fans couldn’t help but notice the heavy limp he carried due to his then ailing hip. Now that his knee in on the up and up, Foley may one day want to return to WWE television.

Here’sa big thanks to Foley for sacrificing chunks of his body in order to entertain us. Get well soon, Mick!

