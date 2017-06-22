Mauro Ranallo Returning to WWE

Mauro Ranallo is coming back to WWE. Actually, it sounds like he never left. Contractual jargon aside, Ranallo announced today via Twitter and Instagram that he will be joining the NXT broadcast team.

Mauro has had a delightfully busy June. Earlier this month he signed with Bellator, an MMA promotion. Perhaps most significantly, Ranallo will be part of the Showtime broadcast team who will be calling the August 26th super-fight between Connor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather.

Ranallo originally joined WWE in 2015 and was delegated to calling SmackDown exclusively. He gained quite the following with the WWE fanbase, so when he man an abrupt departure from the company, everyone lifted an eyebrow.

At the time of his departure, rumors leaked that Mauro had been bullied and felt uncomfortable in the work place. Ranallo has since denied those rumors and maintained that he and WWE had been in contact during his absence.

For WWE, Ranallo is a welcomed addition. Although he was fantastic on the main roster, we have no reason to think he won’t excel in NXT. Congrats to Mauro!

