Matt Hardy’s Wife and Fans React to His New ‘Condition’

After losing his match to Bray Wyatt on RAW, Matt Hardy appeared to enter a new realm. While WWE refrained from calling it so, it seems that Matt Hardy is re-booting his cult classic BROKEN character.
WWE camera made a point to stick to Hardy as he had his existential meltdown and broke into a hysterical DELETE chops. The Knoxville, TN crowd picked up on the seminal moment and jubilantly joined Hardy’s chant.
While nothing has been made official, it look like some iteration of BROKEN Matt Hardy is finally among. After Hardy initiated his transformation, he and his wife, Reby, along with all of wrestling Twitter embraced the the potential impact of Broken Matt’s arrival.
Needless to say, everybody’s excited.
#WOKENMattHardy
Matt hopped propaganda train seemingly right after he exited his match with Wyatt. He wasted no time explaining that a monumental shift has occurred and returned to his eccentric use of the English language to establish this
Even more, it looks like he may be #WOKEN instead of #BROKEN
NO. I have EVOLVED.— #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 28, 2017
My PRIMAL PASSENGER has returned to drive my VESSEL..
I AM MORE. https://t.co/0w78vpZOzc
What in NERIC’s name was my MORTAL VESSEL thinking on #RAW?— #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 28, 2017
I showed symptoms of a Spot Monkey ADDICKKTION.
NEVAH AGEEN! pic.twitter.com/Vwj9xgYlDn
Reby Hardy’s Compulsive Support
In the same moment her husband began his metamorphosis, Reby turned in to a tweeting machine.
Now it gets fun pic.twitter.com/FKht7OWuzp— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) November 28, 2017
Fans Try to Guess What’s Next
WWE has been all too coy on the matter, leading fans to theorize about what’s in store for Matt Hardy’s future.
Wait a minute…. Is Matt Hardy…….. broken…….. #RAW— Melanie Tettleton (@SportsQueen_5) November 28, 2017
Matt Hardy is acting REALLY REALLY BROKEN pic.twitter.com/rCB7tHXppO— K-Night (@dylknight7) November 28, 2017
Remember when we wanted Broken Matt Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt? This could be the beginning. ?#WWE #Raw pic.twitter.com/dyLnnxwKjK— Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) November 28, 2017
Has Matt Hardy been BROKEN??? (about six months too late) #RAW pic.twitter.com/P4y1RlvoR5— HTC Wrestling (@HTCWrestling) November 28, 2017