Matt Hardy’s Wife and Fans React to His New ‘Condition’

After losing his match to Bray Wyatt on RAW, Matt Hardy appeared to enter a new realm. While WWE refrained from calling it so, it seems that Matt Hardy is re-booting his cult classic BROKEN character.

WWE camera made a point to stick to Hardy as he had his existential meltdown and broke into a hysterical DELETE chops. The Knoxville, TN crowd picked up on the seminal moment and jubilantly joined Hardy’s chant.

While nothing has been made official, it look like some iteration of BROKEN Matt Hardy is finally among. After Hardy initiated his transformation, he and his wife, Reby, along with all of wrestling Twitter embraced the the potential impact of Broken Matt’s arrival.

Needless to say, everybody’s excited.

#WOKENMattHardy

Matt hopped propaganda train seemingly right after he exited his match with Wyatt. He wasted no time explaining that a monumental shift has occurred and returned to his eccentric use of the English language to establish this

Even more, it looks like he may be #WOKEN instead of #BROKEN

NO. I have EVOLVED.



My PRIMAL PASSENGER has returned to drive my VESSEL..



I AM MORE. https://t.co/0w78vpZOzc — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 28, 2017

What in NERIC’s name was my MORTAL VESSEL thinking on #RAW?



I showed symptoms of a Spot Monkey ADDICKKTION.



NEVAH AGEEN! pic.twitter.com/Vwj9xgYlDn — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 28, 2017

Reby Hardy’s Compulsive Support

In the same moment her husband began his metamorphosis, Reby turned in to a tweeting machine.

Now it gets fun pic.twitter.com/FKht7OWuzp — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) November 28, 2017

Fans Try to Guess What’s Next

WWE has been all too coy on the matter, leading fans to theorize about what’s in store for Matt Hardy’s future.

Wait a minute…. Is Matt Hardy…….. broken…….. #RAW — Melanie Tettleton (@SportsQueen_5) November 28, 2017

Matt Hardy is acting REALLY REALLY BROKEN pic.twitter.com/rCB7tHXppO — K-Night (@dylknight7) November 28, 2017

Remember when we wanted Broken Matt Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt? This could be the beginning. ?#WWE #Raw pic.twitter.com/dyLnnxwKjK — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) November 28, 2017