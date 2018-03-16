Watch: Matt Hardy Welcomes the WWE Universe to the Hardy Compound

As previously reported, Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt‘s “Ultimate Deletion” match will be featured on this Monday night’s edition of WWE RAW.

It will be the first time that the WWE Universe has been exposed to a brawl at the Hardy Compound in North Carolina, though long time viewers of Impact Wrestling have seen the place many times.

Due to their audience not being as familiar with the location in anticipation of RAW, WWE has posted a video where Matt welcomes to the WWE Universe to his Compound. Check it out below:

Just as when Hardy filmed segments at his home for Impact, the entire “platoon” or Hardy entourage will be featured in the “Ultimate Deletion” segment which was filmed a couple of weeks ago. This will include Matt’s wife Reby Hardy as Queen Rebecca, his son King Maxel, his son Lord Wolfgang, father-in-law Senor Benjamin and Vanguard 1, the drone. It was previously reported that Jeff Hardy (aka “Brother Nero”) was part of the filming, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see his segment cut due to his recent run-in with law enforcement.

Jeff Hardy was arrested on Saturday night in Concord, North Carolina for driving while impaired. Reports indicate he was arrested at 10:20 p.m. following a traffic crash. He was apparently released about an hour later and will need to appear in Cabbarus County Court on April 16. In the meantime, his driver’s license has been revoked as a pre-trial measure.

Matt made a reference to his brother’s arrest on Twitter following the incident going public.

EVAH since the #7Deities have come to me, I do not put alcohol, drugs, or foreign substances into my VESSEL. I AM MORE. — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 12, 2018

It was later revealed that Jeff Hardy’s blood alcohol level was at 0.25 at the time of his arrest, more than three times the legal limit in North Carolina.