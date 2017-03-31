Matt Hardy Threatens To DELETE Vince McMahon

TMZ recently caught up with the most talked about man in wrestling to discuss whether or not the Hardys have spoken with the WWE. In the video above you can see Hardy reveal that he has spoken with “every promotion on the planet.”

Hardy sent a message to the WWE Chairman, telling “MeekMahon” that he was being watched by vanguard one “24/7” as well warning him that if he ever did anything to his “broken brilliance” he would be “DELETED.”

The Hardys appeared at ROH Manhattan Mayhem VI last weekend and defeated The Young Bucks to win the ROH tag team titles. They cut a promo after the match revealing they had signed with the company.

During their promo they listed several ROH dates which are all before WrestleMania 33, which led many to believe that they signed a short-term deal with ROH until WrestleMania. Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that word is that it is a long-term deal and they are signed with ROH for the near future, although the exact length of the deal is not known.

While many are still speculating that the Hardys will show up back in the WWE sooner or later, Matt’s wife, Reby Sky stated on Busted Open Radio that Matt was very definitively not going to give up creative control over his Broken character. The assumption is that while Vince would like to have the Hardys back in the WWE, he would never give away control of their characters.

It’s an interesting conundrum for the WWE as the Hardy Boyz were one of the seminal teams of the Attitude Era, yet the characters that Matt Hardy has created in the past year with TNA are the ones that have resurrected their careers and made them such hot commodities.

Matt has already taken the steps to permanently own the rights to his recent character. According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, he filed last week on “Broken Matt Hardy” for “Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.”

Signing with ROH and winning the Tag Team Championships has clearly not stopped Matt Hardy from stirring up the pot. After last weekend’s Fastlane pay per view, Matt took aim at the current RAW Tag Team Champions, The Club.

#BrotherNero & I have already DELETED the title reign of The Club’s #BucksOfYouth. We see your GOLD, @LukeGallowsWWE & @KarlAndersonWWE. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 6, 2017

I wouldn’t hold my breath on a Hardys return to the WWE this year, but do be on the lookout to see if either RAW or Smackdown schedule another multi-team, “turmoil” match for WrestleMania that would allow for a surprise entrant.

And sadly, there is still no word on where King Maxel will sign.

