Matt Hardy Says He’s Interested in Buying TNA

For months, we’ve heard rumors and gossip about Dixie Carter selling off her majority share of TNA in order to inject much needed funds into the stuggling wrestling promotion. While Billy Corgan, Aroluxe Productions (a marketing company owned in part by the Harris Brothers), and the WWE were frequently named as the main parties interested in buying TNA, a new name might have thrown his name into the ring.

Yesterday, “Broken” Matt Hardy expressed interest in purchasing TNA on his Twitter account. While Hardy tweets in-character, he’s known for blurring the lines between fiction and reality.

I am interested in purchasing @IMPACTWRESTLING if the owners will sell to me. I would inject my #BROKENBrilliance into every iota of it. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) October 11, 2016

If I buy, 1st move is to DELETE the OBSOLETE TNA acronym. The poor play on words retards the brand from reaching its full potential.#TND — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) October 11, 2016

Hardy is one of TNA’s biggest stars and his recent “Broken” storyline has received critical acclaim and sparked new interest from fans. Several of Hardy’s recent matches were taped at his private compound and featured a mixture of extreme stunts, goofy gimmicks, and supernatural themes. Hardy’s “Delete” chant has even been heard at WWE events.

After winning the tag titles with his brother at TNA’s Bound for Glory, rumors have leaked about Hardy’s next plans for TNA. At a recent taping, Hardy announced he would host an entire show at his private compound called “Total Nonstop Deletion”. Hardy also invited several premier tag teams, including the WWE’s New Day and ROH’s Young Bucks, to join him in a tag team free-for-all match.