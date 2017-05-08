Matt Hardy Blasts TNA’s Latest Legal Move

The legal battle between The Hardys and Impact Wrestling has turned into a No Holds Barred Tweet fight. After rumors swirled that WWE was negotiating the rights to use the #BROKEN Hardy characters Matt and Jeff used while in TNA, PWInsider reported that Impact Wrestling (TNA Entertainment) registered to trademark the entire “Broken Universe.”

It is possible Impact needed to officially file for the trademarks before they could work out a deal legally granting WWE the rights to use the characters.

However, considering Matt’s response to the action on Twitter, it seems as if the two sides are at a clear impasse.

Shows they DO NOT care about the fans. @EdNordholm wants to keep MY creation, the #BROKEN Universe, hostage from fans who wish to see it. https://t.co/AREDlSQ9Qn — The VESSEL of MMH (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 7, 2017

The dispute between the two parties originates from Impact’s claim that they own the intellectual properties created by Matt and Jeff due to the duo being under contract during its creation. The Hardys claim that they solely invented the characters.

Hardy’s wife, Reby, has been at the center of the dispute with Impact and this weekend accused the company of going after her personally.

TNA:

Cut everyone’s pay & lay off a bunch of people ALSO TNA:

Let’s spend $ to go after a woman who’s 8mo. pregnant & no longer works here — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) May 6, 2017

So, let’s assume two things here. One, The Hardys created these characters and put 100% of the work into the creation and execution of said characters. Two, Impact still legally owns the characters.

If these two things are true, what will likely happen is that Impact will win the legal battle, yet get absolutely crushed by the fans for looking like the spiteful ex-girlfriend who refuses to give back a varsity jacket.

Again, this doesn’t make them legally in the wrong, but this is absolutely how it is looking to the fans.

As for The Hardys, they (mainly Matt) needs to be able to release his “broken brilliance” on the WWE Universe. The fans are dying for it. The nostalgia act can only go so far.

If Hardy did create the entire “broken brilliance” by himself, he can do it again. “Reborn Matt” can work just as well as “broken Matt.” The brilliance of the characters lies in Hardy’s delivery and execution, not simply in the titles.

Hardy can reinvent himself again and when he does you better believe he will be taking shots at Impact along the way making them look even worse in the eyes of the larger wrestling community.

TNA may win this legal battle, but they are losing the war.

