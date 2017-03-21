Matt And Jeff Hardy Officially Offered New WWE Contracts

Our friends at Pro Wrestling Sheet are reporting that new contract offers have officially been extended to Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy by WWE. We do not yet know the terms of the deal or if the Hardys have accepted, but it appears as if the former WWE Tag Team Champions will be back home sooner than later.

Matt Hardy and his family are currently battling with Impact Wrestling over the use of the Broken gimmick he came up with while working for TNA.The wrestling company believes they should be paid when it’s used, but Hardy is under the impression that it should be his property entirely.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After the Hardys let their contracts expired, they signed a short term deal with Ring of Honor, winning the Tag Team Championships on their first night with the company.

While WWE may not be able to legally use their broken characters at the moment, it would be just as easy to bring them back under their old Hardy Boyz gimmick that still resonates with fans who have been around since the Attitude Era.

While the RAW Tag Team Championships are spoken for in a triple threat at this year’s WrestleMania, Smackdown’s division currently is without plans. Could The Hardys make back in time for a big ‘Mania moment? They do have the power of teleportation, you know.

Before their offer was made official, Jeff Hardy recently gave hints that he had a very big goal left to accomplish in the WWE.

We will update you on the specifics of the deal as soon as they are made public.

MORE WWE:

Vince McMahon Involved In Bentley Car Crash

Disappointing Response To Paige’s Hacked Videos

Jim Ross’ Wife In Critical Condition After Accident