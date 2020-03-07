Scott Steiner ‘Expected to Make a Full Recovery,’ Tommy Dreamer Says

Scott Steiner is apparently on the path to recovery. Hardcore wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer, who was with Steiner when he was hospitalized on Friday night, has sent out a message to followers saying that Big Poppa Pump is “expected to make a full recovery. He went on to thank fans for their prayers and then referenced Steiner’s infamous TNA math promo, which has become a meme in recent years.

He closed out the message with “Holla if ya here me,” which has been Steiner’s catch phrase for many years. He also attached a classic GIF of “Freakzilla” entering the WWE Raw ring in the 2000s.

This update from Dreamer comes just after PWInsider reported the wrestling legend would be “undergoing a heart procedure” at some point on Saturday.

The hospitalization began after Steiner apparently collapsed backstage while filming a show for IMPACT Wrestling. He then treated by paramedics at the venue before being transferred to an Atlanta area hospital.

After wrestling reporters broke the story, Dreamer took to Twitter to update fans on Steiner’s condition, saying that he, wrestler Joey Ryan and IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore were with him. He classified Steiner as “doing well,” and D’Amore shared an additional update in the same vain

“For all concerned parties [Scott Steiner] is OK,” D’Amore wrote. “His family is grateful for everybody’s concern and support.”

There has not been any sort of comment coming directly from Steiner or his family since the news broke. The exact details of what medical condition caused the collapse are not yet public.

Many in the wrestling world have offered their best wishes to Steiner, including Hulk Hogan and Smashing Pumpkins singer (and wresting promoter) Billy Corgan.

“Only love for Scott Steiner may you recover at God speed to only perfect health,Gods got you my brother,” Hogan wrote.

“Lots of love and prayers to @ScottSteiner, who is currently in the hospital,” Corgan wrote. “If you are a wrestling fan, you know why Big Poppa Pump means so much to us.”

