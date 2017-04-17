Major Update On WWE Shield Reunion

Do you still believe in The Shield? For the first time since 2014, WWE has all the pieces in place to reunite one of the most popular factions in company history. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose are now all members of the same roster. Even more importantly for storyline purposes, they are all on the same side of the WWE’s scale of good vs evil (despite what some fans may think about Roman Reigns).

You could make the case for all three members of The Shield needing a reunion right now. For Roman, the crowd would begrudgingly fall in love with him once again. Dean Ambrose may still be one of the more popular stars on the roster, but his Lunatic Fringe face run feels like its nearly ran its course. Seth Rollins is riding a hot streak after defeating Triple H, but making amends with his brothers would be the absolute perfect way to seal his relationship with the fans.

Videos by PopCulture.com

For the former Hounds Of Justice to reunite, they need a common enemy bigger than each of them could handle alone. In wrestling that usually comes in the form of a dominant Authority/NWO type faction that is running over the roster – a faction that the WWE is sorely missing right now. It seemed as if Triple H was beginning to build one with Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe, but Owens recent trade to Smackdown has likely squashed those plans.

Raw currently has an even bigger enemy set up for a Shield reunion than a faction and that is perhaps the most destructive force in WWE history, Braun Strowman. The Shield reuniting to help out Roman in his battle with Strowman would go a long way into putting over Strowman as a uniquely unstoppable talent, but unfortunately it would also make Roman look like he couldn’t handle the battle on his own, which may be a big reason we won’t see The Shield suiting up anytime soon.

As of right now as IWNerd is claiming that WWE has no plans to reform The Shield, not for a while anyway as the plan is still for the three of them to carve out successful careers as single stars. That doesn’t mean there won’t be any interaction – as we’ve seen in the past – but there won’t be an official reunion, especially since the major plan is still to have Reigns face off against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34.

A bigger reason IWNerd is claiming a reunion won’t be taking place now is because of WWE’s plans to turn Ambrose heel this year. It’s no secret that his face run has become a little stale, considering his character of being a lunatic isn’t necessarily suited to a good guy, and it’s something that has been reported for months now.

An Ambrose heel turn would be a welcome direction for the star who came into WWE development doing some amazing work as the sadistic Jon Moxley. The Raw roster is also currently fairly heavy on the babyface side and with Brock Lesnar only making sporadic appearances, a heel on the caliber of Dean Ambrose would be a big bonus.

MORE WWE:

Major Update On Roman Reigns Injury Status

Former WrestleMania Star In Medically Induced Coma

Finn Balor’s Injury Status For RAW