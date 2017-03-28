Major Change To RAW Women’s Championship Match

Last week it was announced on RAW that the Women’s Championship match was changed from a triple threat between Charlotte, Sasha Banks and Bayley to a Fatal Fourway with Nia Jax in the mix.

Tonight, a new twist was added to the bout when it was announced that the Fatal Fourway would be changed to an elimination style match. Fatal Fourway rules normally dictate that only one pin needs to be made for a winner to be determined. Now, the Champion will only be crowned after every other participant is eliminated.

While the rules for the Women’s Championship Match have changed, the storyline heading into Orlando remains the same. Charlotte is looking to become a 5 time Women’s Champion and she continued to try to drive a wedge between Bayley and Sasha Banks’ friendship. Nia Jax remains the dominant newcomer looking to claim her spot on top of the Women’s division.

The four RAW superstars gave us a slight preview of Sunday’s action when they engaged in a tag team match, but the match was secondary to what happened afterwards. Bayley picked up the victory for her team, but when Sasha and Bayley celebrated, they were absolutely destroyed by Nia Jax.

Winning the match doesn't mean getting out of the ring safely, because here comes @NiaJaxWWE! #RAW pic.twitter.com/48FpLTtCST — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 28, 2017

Jax ended the segment standing tall and now heads into WrestleMania with all the momentum.

