Luke Harper Talks Being Frustrated In WWE

After breaking free from the Wyatt Family, Luke Harper seemed primed and ready to earn a spot in the WrestleMania 33 main event against Bray Wyatt when he won a number one contender’s battle royal on Smackdown three weeks ago. One week later, Harper lost to AJ Styles and faded back out of the main event picture.

Harper recently sat down with FOX Sports to promote WrestleMania 33 and discuss his career to date. During the interview Harper mentioned not being included in this year’s main event as well as a bit of disappointment for how his character has been pushed and pulled over the years.

“It’s incredibly frustrating. There were times in my career when I felt like I was serving several different masters, and for me that wasn’t beneficial. It was to a point, but then I didn’t really realize what was out there until these last couple weeks.

“The 2014 run was a bit of a tease. I was still… I guess not fully developed as a WWE superstar at that point, and I feel like I’m completely developed now. The last six or seven weeks away from the Family have been very eye-opening.

“It was frustrating. Even to this day I’ll go to an airport and someone will say ‘hey Bray Wyatt!’ or ‘hey Erick Rowan!’ They don’t know who I am. And that’s very frustrating, because I’m part of a group.”

Ironically, Harper is rumored to be rejoining his former “master” Bray Wyatt, for this year’s ‘Mania battle with Randy Orton. While he could also be included in the Andre The Giant Battle Royal, as of right now, there are no plans for Harper to appear. When asked about his role in Orlando, Harper noted that he might have to make his own opportunities.

“That I don’t know. I have a feeling I’m going to have to create my own opportunity again, like I just did the last six weeks, and take it into my own hands.

“Honestly, I don’t think there’s a big plan for me, so I guess I’ll have to make one.”

In the interview Harper also discussed his odd tweets, Braun Strowman, the last time he was clean-shaven and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

