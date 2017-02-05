This is the best news you didn’t realize you needed to hear. Lucha Underground is coming to Netflix!

There have been rumors of Lucha Underground possibly being carried by Netflix for a long time now, but it looks like that’s finally, officially going to happen. According to Court Bauer on his latest podcast on MLW Radio, the first two seasons of Lucha Underground are coming to Netflix, for realsies, on February 15. Brian Cage and others later confirmed the news via Twitter.

If you’ve only heard word of Lucha Underground’s greatness but were’nt sure where to find the El Rey network on your TV dial (there used to be a dial), you are not alone. El Rey Network isn’t carried in a lot of markets, and the episodes aren’t easily accessible.

As someone who has just recently jumped on the Lucha bandwagon, let me tell you that you are most definitely going to want to binge watch these first two seasons.The wrestling is top notch and the production looks more like a well-crafted film than a live wrestling match. Lucha is like a cross between Ring of Honor, ECW and a Mexican Soap Opera, and that is about the higest compliment I could give any form of entertainment.

You can also catch up with some of your favorite former WWE stars like Johnny Mundo (John Morrison) and Rey Mysterio Jr.

Don’t just take my word for it, watch this short video clip someone was kind enough to make of some of Lucha’s greatest “Holy Shit” moments. Subtlety be damned.

February 15th, come on over. We’ll Lucha Underground and Chill. That’s a thing, right? Well, it will be.

