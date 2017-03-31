Loser Leaves NXT Match Scheduled For Next Week

The WWE Universe has come to expect seeing NXT talent making their main roster debut in the weeks that follow WrestleMania. Last night on NXT we may have gotten a clue as to one superstar who will be making the jump.

Following his unsuccessful NXT championship match against Bobby Roode, Kassius Ohno was confronted by Elias “the Drifter” Samson backstage. This led to a Ohno challenging Samson to a “Loser Leaves NXT” match for next week.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A loser leaves NXT match around WrestleMania seems like a dead giveaway to a main roster debut for either superstar but considering Ohno just made his return to NXT, an immediate jump feels too soon.

As for Samson, his name has been rumored for a call up for sometime and Shawn Michaels, who has been working with the talent in Orlando, even commented on him in a recent interview. “I love Elias Samson – I can’t help it, I like the Drifter thing, it stands out to me.”

HBK is right. In the modern era of wrestling any type of easily identifiable gimmick stands out among the sea of dudes just going by their first and last names. Sure, the gimmick seems awfully close to Baron Corbin’s “lone wolf” persona, but I like to think of Samson as what would have happened if Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell ever became a WWE Superstar.

If nothing else, it’s been too long since we’ve seen a superstar bash people over the head with guitars.

MORE WWE:

Vince McMahon Has A Huge Trade In Mind For The Next WWE Draft

WWE Fans Celebrate Stone Cold Day

The Early Plans For WrestleMania 34 Are Awful