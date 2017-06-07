Linda McMahon Talks WWE’s Relationship With Trump and Rock as President

Former WWE CEO, Linda McMahon recently sat down with Katie Couric of Yahoo News. The now head of the United States Small Business Administration under President Trump handled a barrage of topics, ranging from President’s tweets to fantasy booking a match between The Rock and Vin Diesel.

Under question was WWE‘s relationship with the President. Couric mentioned a $5 million donation Linda and Vince McMahon made to the Donald J. Trump Foundation – a contribution that may have been used inappropriately.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: WWE Received Copyright Complaint Over Great Balls of Fire

“We donated our money to that philanthropy. We were making it because we were a friend of then Mr. Trump. We knew a lot of the good works, you know, that he had done. We gave the money to them to do as they saw fit. I was not aware of any supposed misuse.”

Couric asked if the fact that the Trump Foundation had used contributions to settle lawsuits and made questionable purchases was bothersome to McMahon.

“No, not necessarily…because we gave the money in good faith and we gave it for projects that you know, I think, maybe not necessarily got reported. So that’s how I’m going to think about that.”

Couric would move to the conversation to a discussion about Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson and his potential running for president.

“He’s a very, bright smart… I can still call him a young man… he’s about my son’s age so that’s about right,” she continued. “He’s very passionate about what he does and he’s had some great success and from what I’ve heard, I think he wants to give back. Now I’m not sure what all the different roads that would take but if he would decide to do this I think he would be all in.”

Couric asked if McMahon would be open to a Rock presidential campaign.

“Wouldn’t you be open to anyone who is willing to run for president and who wants to do a really good job for your country? I think you have to be open.”

Upon watching the interview and hearing the subjects, one may have to ask oneself if this is indeed, real life. It’s either the best thing ever or the worst thing ever that WWE personalities have entered the world of politics. For someone like Linda McMahon, it’s hard to argue her credentials, as she played an integral role in developing a business that used to run shows in gymnasiums and now finds itself publicly traded and globally recognized.

As for everything else, well, stay tuned, America

More: WWE Stars Visit Manchester Bombing Victim