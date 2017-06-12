Kurt Angle Opens Up About His Struggle With Addiction

In an interview with The Metro, current RAW GM, Kurt Angle opened up about his struggles with addiction. The ’96 Olympic Gold Medalist has never been shy on the subject of his personal demons and has created a recovery app, AngleStrong, to help others fight addiction. The interview covered multiple subjects, but the most compelling came from Angle sharing his deeply personal issues.



Angle’s quotes on his struggle are transparent:

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I was taking one pill a day, and then two, four, eight and before I knew it I was spending $3,000 a month on painkillers because I was taking 65 extra strength Vicodin a day.

The reason I had to take that amount was so that I wouldn’t feel withdrawal.



Opiates are the worst drugs of them all, and once your body builds that tolerance, you just have to keep taking more and more, and it doesn’t stop until you overdose.”

Up Next: Kurt Angle is Dreaming of Wrestling Finn Balor

To say the least, these numbers are staggering. Angle would expand to clearly underline the danger of opiates:

“Painkillers are the same thing as heroin. The only reason I didn’t take heroin is because I had money. If I had lost all my money, heroin is a hell of a lot cheaper than painkillers.

I’m no different to any heroin addict.”

Do you know anyone struggling from addiction? You’re not alone. Go to https://t.co/8dyeVrjrIJ to sign up… https://t.co/3rRmkcKNtN — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) June 6, 2017

Thankfully for Angle, he was able to come out alive. His interview paints a grisly picture of what life is like for an addict. It goes without saying that his addiction wreaked havoc on his personal and professional relationships. This may not be the place for discourse on the opiate epidemic, but sadly Angle’s fight against prescription drugs is all too common in 2017.



Though his 10-year hiatus from WWE seemed like a dark journey, life seems to be going well for the former WWE Champion. His return to WWE programming was received warmly and he continues to be one of the best reasons to watch RAW on Mondays. In fact, Angle is feeling so good, he’s already begun teasing matches with the likes of Finn Balor. AngleStrong, indeed.

More: John Cena to Face Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam

Photo Credit: WWE