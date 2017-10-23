Whose Idea Was It to Replace Roman Reigns with Kurt Angle at TLC?

In a matter of hours, TLC went from being a show centered around Shield to one about Kurt Angle. In a week full of viral outbreaks and last-minute switches, we never heard how or why it was Kurt Angle who was chosen to be Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins’ interim partner.

But now we know.

According to PWInsider, the idea of sticking Angle in Roman Reigns’ spot was all Vince McMahon. Upon realizing The Big Dog would be out due to his case of the mumps, WWE decided on Thursday that he would be a no-go for TLC.

The biggest hurdle for WWE and Angle was to get medical clearance for the Olympic Gold Medalist. A clean bill of health for Angle could have been considered questionable at best. However, that was not the case and within minutes of getting the OK from doctors, WWE made the press release announcing that Angle would be returning to WWE for the first time in 11 years.

We have to tip our caps to WWE for booking so well on the fly. Given how important the Shield reunion was, losing Reigns was detrimental. However, WWE seemingly wasted no time in creating and facilitating plan B. While a full Shield would have been fun in last night 3-on-5 TLC match, somehow we think Kurt Angle’s involvement created a moment in WWE history that will never be forgotten.

Angle’s contributions in the match surpassed expectations as he clearly was just happy to contribute. Angle forwent his sure-to-have-been electric entrance and to put aside his ego to adorn the Sheild’s tactical gear and entrance. This moment set the tone for the rest of the show and earned Angle heaps of goodwill.

For a number of strategic reasons, Angle was removed from that match after a Braun Strowman slam through the table. However, he would make his prodigal return as he hit the Angle Slam and both Cesao and Sheamus to the crowd’s delight. In short, Kurt Angle stole the show.

It was great seeing him back and looking so healthy. WWE likely will want to use his services again, but when and where that happens is still a mystery.