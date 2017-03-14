Huge Name Spotted Backstage At WWE SmackDown

WWE legends are always popping up around WrestleMania season. Just last night we got a surprise visit from Mr. Wrestlemania, Shawn Michaels on RAW and tonight there could be another big shocker coming on Smackdown Live.

2017 WWE Hall of Fame nominee, Kurt Angle was seen arriving at the PPG Paints Arena earlier this afternoon. The venue is hosting WWE Smackdown Live tonight is in Angle’s hometown of Pittsburgh, so it doesn’t necessarily mean he would appear on camera or live TV.

Just a bit later, this less candid photo was posted form inside the arena

During Monday night’s “Bring It To The Table”, WWE broadcaster Corey Graves presented a preview clip of his recent sit-down interview with Kurt Angle. Angle spoke about returning home to the WWE family and addressed his legacy.

Angle says he still wants to be considered the greatest of all time and does not want people saying, “He could have been the greatest if he would have just stayed out of trouble.”

Angle will be the subject of a new WWE 24 documentary special. It’s unknown at this point if the Kurt Angle WWE 24 will air before WrestleMania, or if they’ll wait until afterwards to include footage of his Hall of Fame induction.



While they could simply be using the site to film some extra scenes with Angle, it would seem more fitting if they were there to film him right before his first appearance back on WWE TV.

Will the Olympic Hero make his return to Smackdown, the program he helped build in the early 2000s or is this simply a cruel tease?

