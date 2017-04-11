Kurt Angle Reveals Seth Rollins’ Fate On Raw

Seth Rollins fate was determined tonight during the WWE’s Superstar Shake-Up.

While the rules of the WWE’s first annual shaking of the rosters were a bit unclear, Rollins was brought out to have his “fate” determined.

Rollins began by thanking the WWE Universe for helping him accomplish his goal of making it back to the ring and for slaying the King of Kings, Triple H.

The Kingslayer said that while he still had a lot of goals left on Raw, he didn’t think he’d be able to make those happen because of when he helped knock Stephanie McMahon through a table at WrestleMania 33.

With Stephanie eventually coming back, Seth said the easy choice would be for him to go Smackdown and not have to deal with his boss ever again. However, Seth said he took the easy way out once and he would never do it again.

The proclamation brought out new Raw GM Kurt Angle to say that while Stephanie wants him gone, he wants Seth Freakin’ Rollins to stay right here on Monday nights.

“As long as I’m GM, you have a home right here on Monday Night Raw.”

The celebration was short lived as Samoa Joe ambushed Rollins in the ring, setting up the likely next feud for both men.

After being told he always has a home on #RAW by @RealKurtAngle, @WWERollins finds himself in a FIGHT with @SamoaJoe! pic.twitter.com/73LeeZ0hoS — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 11, 2017

