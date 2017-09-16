Kofi Kingston Injury Update: Will He Miss Time?

The WWE SmackDown Live brand received some worrisome news this week when it was revealed that Kofi Kingston suffered an injury during an un-televised live event.

Kingston and Big E were defending their newly won tag team titles against Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin during a Wednesday evening show at the Neil S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii. During the bout, Kingston went for a crossbody, missed, and was seen limping around following the move. He continued to wrestle, taking bumps throughout the match, though many fans in attendance noted on social media that Kingston appeared to be in pain. He received assistance after the match.

It appears WWE dodged a bullet, as Dave Meltzer has noted on the Wrestling Observer that Kingston has been examined and cleared to continue competing. This has to cause WWE officials to breathe a little easier given the lack of tag team depth on the blue brand. Not to mention the fact that The New Day just won the tag team belts and Xavier Woods is already hurting from an injury.

Big E can’t just go around defending the belts by himself. Well, scratch that, he probably could.

Even so, that won’t have to be the case with Kingston ready to get back in the ring as soon as needed. He will be ready to wrestle at Sunday’s WWE live event in China, as well as television this week on Tuesday night in Oakland, California.

Plus, WWE is planning a Hell In A Cell bout between New Day and the Usos at Hell In A Cell next month. Though a small injury probably wouldn’t have put that match in jeopardy since it is several weeks away, the fact that Kingston will not miss any time at all in the build up to the big match will certainly make life easier on WWE’s writers, not to mention Big E.