WWE Fans Sour About Kid Rock Entering Hall of Fame

Each time a name from WWE’s past reaches the gates of the Hall of Fame, fans can’t wait to publicize their approval or rejection. But for 2018’s celebrity inductee, Kid Rock, fans only had hate.

Citing more deserving names like Fred Durst, or Cyndi Lauper, fans believe that Kid Rock jumped the Hall of Fame line. Even more, some even say that Rock’s contributions to WWE were never worthy of consideration to begin with.

This last gentleman may be onto something. Rock’s “American Bad Ass” was used by The Undertaker during his biker phase. Seeing that The Phenom issued quite the retirement metaphor at last year’s WrestleMania, Mark Calaway only has the Biker Taker card to play.

Theoretically.

We’ll let that theory simmer with you, but that may be the only way Kid Rock gets cheered on WrestleMania weekend. But hey, we did find one “Bawitaba” fan out there:

