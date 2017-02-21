Kevin Owens Hints At Stable With Triple H On RAW

Kevin Owens seems to be playing Triple H’s game. Last week on RAW, Triple H had pulled Owens aside to talk to him alone. While the cameras didn’t pick up what was said, we were left to assume that Triple H had encouraged Owens to follow through on the betrayal of Chris Jericho that later took place in the Festival of Friendship.

Tonight, Owens opened RAW discussing his upcoming Fastlane championship defense against Goldberg. Owens sent a message to Goldberg and the WWE Universe that he doesn’t have to beat him, he only has to outlast him and outsmart him.

Last week we also saw the beginnings of what we believe to be a new stable forming between Kevin Owens, Triple H and Samoa Joe. Tonight, Owens gave two possible hints towards that stable coming to fruition.

During his promo, Owens had traded in the cut off t shirt and gym shorts for a suit just as Joe had the last few weeks. We know how Triple H likes to roll in suits. Also, Owens said he “knows how to play the game better than anyone else.”

I think we all know which Game he was referring to. Owens came just short of letting us know the exact reason for his betrayal as he finished his promo saying “as for Chris Jericho” then dropping the mic and walking away.

With only two weeks left until Fastlane, will we hear more explanation from the champion later in the evening? During the break RAW commissioner Mick Foley scheduled Owens in a match with his longtime rival, Sami Zayn.

