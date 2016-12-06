Kevin Owens Costs Chris Jericho the US Championship

Stupid idiot! After 26 years, Chris Jericho was so close to finally adding the US championship to his impressive resume. However, it was his former best friend, Kevin Owens, who ended up costing him the match. Despite being told to stay out of Jericho’s business, Owens came down and inadvertently ended up distracting Y2J long enough to allow Roman Reigns to hit a spear and pick up the victory.

It seemed as if the dissension might be another team JeriKO swerve, but it appears now as if the WWE has officially pulled the trigger on breaking up what was the most consistently entertaining duo on RAW.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After the bout, the announcers made it known that Roman had a goal of becoming a double champ at Roadblock. The breakup between JeriKO should be a sign that Roman’s goal is even closer to coming true. As we reported, the WWE is really high on the idea of starting the year out with Roman as the champion of their flagship program.

Chris Jericho is a six-time world champion, having won the WWF Championship once, the WCW/World Championship twice, and WWE’s World Heavyweight Championship three times. He is also a record nine-time Intercontinental Champion.

Look for the Jericho and Owens feud to start sometime soon after Roadblock.