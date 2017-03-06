Kevin Owens Comments On Championship Loss To Goldberg

Kevin Owens may have lost his best friend and his WWE Universal Championship, but the former champ hasn’t lost his sense of humor. Today, Owens made his first comments on being squashed by Goldberg at last night’s WWE Fastlane pay per view.

Just finished a signing. A fan told me I had a great entrance last night. I agree. Highlight of the match, in fact! — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) March 6, 2017

Owens has been wrestling ever since the age of 16, which was the same time Goldberg was running through the WCW at record speed. You can imagine that, despite his professionalism, how disappointing it must be for Owens to not carry the Championship into WrestleMania.

The WWE has a fairly strong history of full-time employees lashing out against part-timers who get brought in to get paid more to do less. When that part-timer is a guy who has wrestled less than three minutes in his two matches over the past 6 months, one has to wonder if taking the squash loss might actually be a downer for Owens.

I’m sure he wouldn’t mind taking a loss, but to not even be able to mix it up with Goldberg, in what will likely be the one time he ever gets to face him, is probably not the way the former champ would have drawn it up.

