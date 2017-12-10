Keaton Jones Gets Support from WWE Superstars After Heartbreaking Video

Keaton Jones, a boy from Knoxville, TN, broke America’s collective heart after his mother posted a video of him tragically describing his bullies from school. The mother and son’s conversation went viral and it didn’t take long for their cause to galvanize support.

Keaton’s PSA against bullying caught the attention of multiple WWE Superstars who were willing to volunteer their heroics to the boy’s campaign against bullying.

It appears to me that you go to school with a lot of insecure students. When they look into the mirror, they don’t like what they see. That’s why they choose you to pick on. Stay strong and know that you have friends that have your back, like me. Stay phenomenal kiddo. https://t.co/cNiaEjbY8b — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) December 10, 2017

Oh my god stop. This breaks my heart. Poor guy. #EffBullies https://t.co/S6qbPxpNnD — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) December 10, 2017

Anyway I can, I will stand up for you. https://t.co/2tgVTEbxoW — Devil’s Blood (@WWEAleister) December 10, 2017

Keaton’s family set up a GoFundMe in the cause against bullying and it’s already surpassed it’s $20,000 goal in less than a day.

Hang in there, Keaton!