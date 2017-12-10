WWE

Keaton Jones Gets Support from WWE Superstars After Heartbreaking Video

Keaton Jones, a boy from Knoxville, TN, broke America’s collective heart after his mother posted a […]

By

Keaton Jones, a boy from Knoxville, TN, broke America’s collective heart after his mother posted a video of him tragically describing his bullies from school. The mother and son’s conversation went viral and it didn’t take long for their cause to galvanize support.

Keaton’s PSA against bullying caught the attention of multiple WWE Superstars who were willing to volunteer their heroics to the boy’s campaign against bullying.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keaton’s family set up a GoFundMe in the cause against bullying and it’s already surpassed it’s $20,000 goal in less than a day.

Hang in there, Keaton!

Tagged:

Related Posts