WWE Gives Kane’s Entrance Music a Remix

You man not be able to teach an old dog new tricks, but you can certainly give him new entrance music.

As you may have noticed, Kane has been fully integrated back into WWE after being absent for several months. Not only is Kane regularly featured on Monday night RAW, but he’s part of the main event. And if the latest rumors are true, he’ll take part in a triple threat match for the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Well, a main event man needs main event music, and Kane’s fire and brimstone theme just added a few strokes from Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

At first Kans’s new tunes sound all but identical to the older versions, but just wait for the guitars. CFO$ (WWE’s music team), just gave Kane’s entrance an electric guitar solo of Free Bird proportions. Actually, it’s not that good, but hey, it’s kind of cool, right?

Love it or hate it, Kane will be rocking his new entrance music at January 28th’s Royal Rumble. who knows, it may get played a second time after he pins Brock Lesnar to become Universal Champion.

But we all know that’s not happening.