Kane Comments On The Undertaker’s Retirement

One person noticeably absent during The Undertaker‘s final run from the Royal Rumble to WrestleMania was the WWE superstar who has been more closely linked to the Deadman than any other during his 27 year career. Kane, who was the storyline brother of Taker, failed to make an appearance to bid one final farewell to his legendary rival.

Kane was in Dubai last week for the Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC) at the Dubai World Trade Center and during his time in the country, he spoke with Gulf News. Here are the highlights.

“(Smiling) Well, Undertaker can take care of himself! We all knew at some point that was inevitable, but nevertheless it’s, sad because for me it’s like a chapter has closed, and I think a lot of WWE fans feel the same way.”

The Big Red Monster has been away from the ring since last year and reports are out now that the future WWE Hall Of Famer is focusing on becoming the Big Red Mayor of Knox County.

When asked if he had plans to return to the ring, Jacobs did not close the door on a final WWE run.

“That is, as we say in the States, TBD, to be determined. And I wouldn’t want to ruin any surprises if I did know…”

As for the Devil’s Favorite Demon’s immediate future, Kane is set to make a “special announcement” on April 11 at 2 pm (3 pm eastern) (via Wrestling News), which many are assuming will be his official entry into the mayoral race. His spokesman Bryan Hair said about the announcement “It’s going to be a fun-filled event.”

It’s unlikely we’ll be seeing Kane back on WWE TV anytime before his campaign ends, but we won’t be at all surprised to see a reunion sometime next year before The Undertaker goes into the Hall of Fame.

I mean, he’s obviously going into the Hall next year, right? If anyone is a first ballot Hall of Famer, it’s The Undertaker.

