Justin Gabriel Breaks Leg, Loses Finger In BASE Jumping Accident

Former WWE and current Lucha Underground star, PJ Black, has suffered a terrible set of injuries in a BASE jumping accident.

Dave Meltzer reported in this week’s Wrestling Observer that “Paul Lloyd Jr., 36, who works here as ‘Darewolf’ P.J. Black (Justin Gabriel in WWE), suffered a terrible injury base jumping this past week. He suffered a broken leg, a broken hand and lost a finger. He’s has to cancel all of his upcoming indie dates. He had suffered two broken ankles in October from an earlier base jumping accident while in South Africa.”

The former WWE star posted a video on his Facebook page of getting his stitches out on June 9th. He had hoped to be back in time for Lucha Underground season 4 tapings. No word on exactly when his latest accident took place or how it will change his upcoming plans.

Gabriel joined WWE’s main roster in June 2010 as part of The Nexus and later a part of The Corre in 2011. He also won the WWE Tag Team Championship three times in 2010 and 2011 with Heath Slater as his partner. Gabriel left the WWE in 2015 where he would assume the Darewolf persona and join TNA. He has been a member of Lucha Underground since 2015 as well.

He holds the honor of being the only man to win championships in WWE, TNA, GFW, and Lucha Underground.

