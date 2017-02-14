John Cena Will Be Taking More Time Off Soon

The Champ … is … about to be gone … again. Prepare to Not See John Cena again, because according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio the 16-time World Champion is scheduled to be taking time off again after Wrestlemania 33. Cena has been rumored to be teaming up with girlfriend Nikki Bella against The Miz and Maryse in a mixed tag match at Mania. A feud which many believe was kicked off on the down low at Elimination Chamber when Nikki spilled a bottle of baby powder on Maryse.

Maryse then did not accompany Miz to the Elimination Chamber, which I’m sure will be used as an excuse for his loss. She wasn’t there to warn him that Dean Ambrose was creeping in from behind for the roll up.

Cena will be taking time off because he has several movie projects in the pipeline, including The Wall (Video Trailer) and The Pact (Synopsis).

It’s likely we will see the Cenation Leader pop up again in time for Summerslam. Now that Cena has tied Ric Flair’s 16 time Championship record, his next big career milestone will be to break it.

Hopefully Cena will be able to get to the record before Charlotte does.

Sick burn.

