John Cena Returning to WWE for Christmas RAW

If for some reason Santa Claus skips your house, don’t worry, because John Cena will be on your television this Christmas.

WWE.com just announced that Cena will be working the December 25th episode of RAW, in what will be his first appearance since Survivor Series. The Christmas edition of RAW will be hosted by Chicago’s Allstate Arena.

Cena’s had a sporadic second half of 2017 as he’s taken multiple leaves to beef up his Hollywood resume. Scoring roles in a Transformers spinoff as well as the lead in the animated Ferdinand, Cena is on his way to becoming a Tinsel Town regular.

By Cena returning at the close of 2017, that set him up nicely to partake not just in the holiday festivities, but also WrestleMania season. As of now, Cena doesn’t even have a rumored opponent for New Orleans’ WrestleMania 34, but we can guess he’ll be an integral part of the show.

As a free agent, Cena has already hopped from SmackDown to RAW, then back to SmackDown, and now, apparently back to RAW. Whether or not he stays on the Monday brand through WrestleMania is uncertain, to say the least.

So for now, anticipate playing with your freshly unwrapped Christmas presents (if you got some) as John Cena makes his merry return.