Did John Cena Just Retire From WWE?

After losing to Roman Reigns at No Mercy, John Cena wistfully took in the WWE audience like it was the last time he’d ever see them. But was it?

Despite Cena’s moment feeling eerily similar to the Undertaker’s at WrestleMania 33, John Cena is not hanging up his boots. However, it is true that he’s leaving WWE.

Cena is set to film a Transformers spin-off, Bumblebee. At this moment, it will keep him out of WWE through all of October and most of November. However, the 16-time WWE Champion is currently being advertised for November 19th’s Survivor Series in Houston.

To Cena’s credit, he did play a convincing role of the departing wrestler, but even on RAW Talk, he explained that last night was a metaphorical passing of the torch to Roman Reigns. By Cena handing over WWE to the Big Dog, then he almost has no choice but to take leave. If Cena kept showing up to RAW it would feel like he was lingering. This hiatus is near mandatory after such a symbolic moment.

Cena would go on to explain on RAW Talk that he’ll assume the role of Batman in WWE. When they need him, all they have to do is flash his logo in the sky and he’ll come running. Clearly, John Cena is not retired.

Roman Reigns, while already heavily scrutinized, is going to be under even closer examination for the next several weeks. The fan will be looking to see if-if can actually fill the Cena void, ad if he slips up one, they’ll happily reject him. Luckily for Reigns, being denied by fans is part of his character.

We’ll see how it plays out, but don’t expect Reigns to get involved in any title picture for the rest of 2018. WWE has his sport reserved for WrestleMania 344 in New Orleans. It’s far from a secret that WWE wants Reigns/Lesnar the headline the show and last night and No Mercy all but guaranteed that showdown.

