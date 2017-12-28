WWE Eyeing a Legendary Opponent for John Cena at WrestleMania 34

Despite being the face of WWE, John Cena hasn’t had a main event level match at WrestleMania since 2013. However, it looks like Cena may be getting a high profile opponent for New Orleans’ WrestleMania 34.

While Cena’s name has been implicated in a match with AJ Styles for the WWE Championship, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer assert something much different is in store for the 16-time WWE champion. Instead, WWE is eying to attach Cena to a match bigger than any title, which leaves a short list of potential main event caliber opponents for choosing. This means that names like The Undertaker, Batista, and Goldberg are considered some of the early favorites for a Cena match at the April mega show.

Even more, Meltzer believes that Cena’s WrestleMania dancing partner will likely be revealed at RAW’s 25th Anniversary show on January 22. As of this moment, The Undertaker is the potential Cena opponent booked for that show.

From our perspective, an Undertaker/Cena match seems like the likeliest candidate for WrestleMania. The two were rumored to fight at Survivor Series but that clearly did not happen. Some of that was fueled by Cena’s verbal backhand to Taker during his dueling promos with Roman Reigns earlier this summer. Was WWE planting seeds for a ‘Mania showdown in September?

A report came out the last week that Undertaker is expected to do more than have a passive appearance at the RAW’s anniversary show. While there are no specifics the current expectation is for the Deadman to get physical with an unnamed WWE superstar. Right now, the early favorite for such an altercation can be no one else other than Cena.

This is a situation is destined to be fluid as there will be an abundance of updates regarding both Cena and the Undertaker. We’ll keep you posted as this story develops.