Did John Cena Just Change His Mind About Becoming a Father?

Hustle, loyalty, respect, and no kids. For too long, that’s been the mantra that fuels John Cena. However, the 16-time WWE Champion may be ready to make an amendment.

For anyone who’s devoutly (or casually) followed John Cena and Nikki Bella‘s relationship there’s been one constant point of contention: Cena does not want to be a father. But during a recent appearance on Good Morning Britain, the 40-year old revealed that he’s lightened his stand on the matter thanks to his role in the upcoming movie, Blockers.

“Especially in something like [Blockers], because the story is about these parents doing what they think is right to try to protect their children,” said Cena. “But the story is also about being confident as a parent, being confident in your children that you have done well, and they also are doing well. And the bond between parent and child can be a wonderful thing, even through some pretty tough situations. So, it absolutely has made me consider being a parent more.”

Much of Total Divas plot has hinged on Cena’s firm disposition against becoming a father, and some believed that it would compromise he and Nikki’s relationship. There’s no telling if this was an actual point of disagreement between the couple or if it was just Total Divas melodrama, but Cena’s latest quote on the matter appears to open the window.

Before we set fleshing out potential names of unborn children, it’s probably best to wait for Nikki and John to actually tie the knot first. While there’s been plenty of grumblings concerning that event, it’s best to dismiss them—it’s still professional wrestling, you know.

But with Nikki’s chronic injuries and Cena’s lightened WWE schedule, the couple has never been this far removed from the sport. This is a trend that will likely continue as the pair phases out of WWE and into married life and quite possible, parenthood.

