John Cena Wants Feud With Roman Reigns

John Cena wants his yard back. In a recent Twitter Q and A, the 16 time World Champion admitted that the WWE was now Roman Reigns’ yard, but that he would like to ‘prove that wrong.’

It’s his yard…I’d like to prove that wrong https://t.co/38SwMejQUJ — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 25, 2017

According to the Wrestling Observer Radio, Cageside Seats and the Inquisitor, WWE is possibly building to Roman Reigns vs. John Cena at WrestleMania 34 for the Universal Title.

The pieces of this match have begun to come together. Last week there were rumors circulating that the WWE behemoths were tentatively scheduled to face off at this year’s SummerSlam. It seems as though that idea has shifted to WrestleMania.

We can rule out a Summerslam showdown between Reigns and Cena for several reasons. The first being Roman Reigns‘ self-appointed number one contendership. Chances are, Reigns will be in the Universal Title match in August against either Brock Lesnar or Samoa Joe. Sources say that the plan is for Roman Reigns to leave Summerslam with the Universal belt. If that is what indeed happens, then we can officially start the countdown for Cena vs. Reigns at Wrestlemania 34.

The Champ is coming back to SmackDown Live next Tuesday, July 4th, but as we recently learned, WWE will be using Cena on both Raw and SmackDown as a “free agent”.

The free agent status has sparked a lot of debate on what WWE has planned for Cena’s return. One person who believes the implications to be harmful is former RAW GM, Eric Bischoff. On the latest episode of his podcast, Bischoff on Wrestling, the Bischoff attacked the concept of Cena bouncing between both Raw and SmackDown.

“I don’t dig it. I’ve said from the very beginning on this podcast that I predicted that it’ll become almost a non-issue at some point unless they really commit to making those brands feel different and unique. Like two different companies. If all you’re going to do is paint one red and paint one blue and talent is going to transition back and forth on a regular basis you’re calling it a brand split but it’s not. It’s just two different shows.”

It looks like Bischoff’s prediction has come to light. With the Superstar Shake Up and now Cena claiming dual citizenship, the wall of separation between Raw and SmackDown is nearly nonexistent.

For WWE, they may think that adding Cena to RAW could drag the show out of its historically low ratings slump. But it’s this kind of reliance on Cena that is a bigger cause for concern.

