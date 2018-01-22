Spoiler: WWE’s Plans for Undertaker at RAW’s 25th Anniversary

Anytime the Undertaker shows up in WWE, significant things will follow. However, at RAW’s 25th Anniversary, The Deadman will likely set up the biggest match of his prolific career.

Since The Undertaker‘s appearance for RAW’s silver anniversary was confirmed, the purpose of his presence has been its own self-sustaining rumor mill. Even though spoilers have already leaked, here’s another confirming report as to what WWE has in store for ‘Taker Monday night.

According to Cagesideseats, the current expectations have WWE setting up a WrestleMania match between John Cena and the Undertaker. As to what that looks like, is anyone’s guess, but we bet it involves the ominous gong.

Given that Taker issued a heavy retirement metaphor after his WrestleMania 33 loss to Roman Reigns, this surely will be his final match. At 52-years old, there’s just not much left for him to accomplish in WWE, but an epic showdown with the face of WWE may be the perfect way to end an immaculate career.

For Cena, this marks his return to WWE’s main event. Although one could make the argument that WWE’s brightest stage is wherever Cena goes, but for the past few WrestleManias, Cena assumed more of a supporting cast member’s role. But by entering the ring with the Undertaker, John Cena will have one of the biggest matches of his career.

Naysayers will eagerly point to both men’s age and say that WWE should have done this years ago. While that may be true, it’s hard to overstate the magnitude of this match. Even though it’s 2018 both performers are just as relevant they were in 2008 and this match will cement their legacies well past the year 3018.

After his performance at Wrestlemania 33, some fans may cringe at the thought of Taker competing again. However the 52-year old fixed a wonky hip this summer and is said to be in great condition.

The prospect mage match at WrestleMania 34 will be one of the show’s biggest draws and is the current frontrunner for Most Likely Match to Make You Cry.