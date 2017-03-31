John Cena Signs On To Co-Star In Daddy’s Home 2

I have good news for John Cena, bad news for WWE fans. Jon Cena, the 16 time WWE champ who has been slowly transitioning to movies and television over the past few years, has signed on to co-star in the Daddy’s Home sequel about to get underway in Boston. Cena served up a memorable cameo at the end of the first film, and expects to figure more prominently into the sequel storyline.

The official release states: “Cena joins Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson, John Lithgow, Linda Cardellini, Owen Vaccaro and Scarlett Estevez in the Paramount comedy. In the sequel, father and stepfather, Dusty (Wahlberg) and Brad (Ferrell), are now working together to give their kids a perfect Christmas. When Dusty’s Dad (Gibson) and Brad’s Dad (Lithgow) arrive, their blended family conflicts rise to the surface. Cena’s character shifts the macho dynamics as Dusty faces the challenges of being a stepfather in the face of a more ripped rival. Sean Anders is directing a script he wrote with John Morris. Gary Sanchez’s Ferrell, Adam McKay, Chris Henchy and Kevin Messick are producing with Morris.are also returning. The original 2015 comedy grossed $240 million worldwide. Cena is repped by ICM Partners.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cena has carried the WWE on his back for the past decade and is now being rewarded with more and more film opportunities. While the Cenation has to be happy to see their leader getting the love he deserves, it has to be bittersweet considering Cena spent the majority of his feud with The Rock trashing Duane for leaving wrestling fans out in the lurch.

Longtime voice of the WWE, Jim Ross, has also been impressed with Cena’s work. On a recent blog, JR commented on the future of the 15 time WWE World Champ.

“It seems that John Cena is traveling much the same road that Dwayne Johnson has taken in his post WWE life which I applaud. Just like @TheRock, @JohnCena is and always will be a WWE guy who may never wrestle a full time schedule again, likely not IMO, but will always be loyal to the company that helped launch his amazing career.

I know of no wrestler with reasonable sanity that is that would not trade the bumping and the road schedule, etc for the life of a TV or movie personality. Would you? I didn’t think so.”

As for now, Cena is currently scheduled to team with Nikki Bella to take on The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33 before taking another hiatus to focus on his film projects.

Speaking of WrestleMania 33, you can find the fully announced card below, as well as more images in the gallery.

United States Champion Chris Jericho vs Kevin Owens

RAW’s Women’s Champion Bayley vs Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks

Universal Champion Goldberg Vs Brock Lesnar

WWE Champion Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton

Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss Against All Smackdown Women

2017 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Rumored Matches include: John Cena and Nikki Bella Tag Match against The Miz and Maryse, The Big Show vs Shaq, Shane McMahon vs AJ Styles, and Triple H vs Seth Rollins.

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast:

MORE WWE:

Why The WWE Almost Fired John Cena

Former WWE Star Superkicks A Fan

Why Braun Strowman Backed Down From Undertaker